

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar strengthened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The U.S. dollar rose to near 1-year highs of 1.0582 against the euro and 1.0104 against the Swiss franc, from yesterday's closing quotes of 1.0625 and 1.0069, respectively.



Against the New Zealand and the Canadian dollars, the greenback advanced to nearly a 4-month high of 0.7001 and a 4-day high of 1.3564 from yesterday's closing quotes of 0.7025 and 1.3521, respectively.



The greenback climbed to a 3-day high of 1.2385 against the pound, from yesterday's closing value of 1.2411.



Against the yen and the Australian dollar, the greenback rose to near 6-month highs of 110.77 and 0.7378 from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.09 and 0.7405, respectively.



If the greenback extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.04 against the euro, 1.02 against the franc, 0.69 against the kiwi, 1.37 against the loonie, 1.21 against the pound, 112.00 against the yen and 0.72 against the aussie.



