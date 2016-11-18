

CUPERTINO (dpa-AFX) - Apple Inc. (AAPL) has big plans to outfit its next iPhone with vibrant, energy-sipping organic LED displays. But, the four main suppliers for such components won't have enough production capacity to make screens for all new iPhones next year, with constraints continuing into 2018, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



The report indicated that OLED screens are more difficult to produce, putting Apple at the mercy of suppliers that are still working to manufacture the displays in mass quantities,. The four largest producers are Samsung Display Co., LG Display Co., Sharp Corp., and Japan Display Inc. While Samsung is on track to be the sole supplier for the new displays next year, the South Korean company may not be able to make enough due to low yield rates combined with increasing iPhone demand.



Apple plans to ship at least one new iPhone with an OLED screen next year, the 10th anniversary of the smartphone's debut, the report said.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX