

WASHINGTON COUNTY (dpa-AFX) - NIKE Inc. (NKE) announced that its Board has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.18 per share on the company's outstanding Class A and Class B Common Stock payable on January 3, 2017, to shareholders of record at the close of business December 5, 2016.



'NIKE has a consistent track record of delivering value to our shareholders and today's announcement marks the 15th consecutive year we have increased our dividend,' said Mark Parker, Chairman, President and CEO of NIKE, Inc



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX