sprite-preloader
Freitag, 18.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 550 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

48,166 Euro		+1,093
+2,32 %
WKN: 866993 ISIN: US6541061031 Ticker-Symbol: NKE 
Aktie:
Branche
Freizeitprodukte
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
DJ Industrial
1-Jahres-Chart
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIKE INC 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
48,316
48,861
17.11.
48,485
48,639
17.11.
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
NIKE INC
NIKE INC Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
NIKE INC48,166+2,32 %