

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Japanese yen weakened against the other major currencies in the Asian session on Friday.



The yen fell to nearly a 6-month low of 110.77 against the U.S. dollar, nearly a 5-month low of 109.77 against the Swiss franc and more than a 2-month low of 137.24 against the pound, from yesterday's closing quotes of 110.09, 109.32 and 136.64, respectively.



Against the euro and the NZ dollar, the yen dropped to 2-day lows of 117.35 and 77.65 from yesterday's closing quotes of 117.01 and 77.34, respectively.



Against the Australian and the Canadian dollars, the yen edged down to 81.79 and 81.66 from yesterday's closing quotes of 81.53 and 81.41, respectively.



If the yen extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 111.00 against the greenback, 111.00 against the franc, 139.00 against the pound, 118.00 against the euro, 79.00 against the kiwi, 83.00 against the aussie and 83.00 against the loonie.



