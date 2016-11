LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Electrocomponents Plc (ECM.L) Friday announced a surge in first half pre-tax profit to 54.5 million pounds from 19.9 million in the prior year. Reported earnings per share was 9 pence, up 190.3 percent from 3.1 pence last year. Headline earnings per share was 9.1 pence.



Revenue for the quarter increased 12.7 percent to 706.3 million from 626.5 million in the prior year.



