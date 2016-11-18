Regulatory News:

The Zmarta Group (STO:CERA1) continued to grow substantially in the third quarter of 2016 with revenues amounting to SEK 122.4 million, 35 growth. During the quarter Bauer Media Group completed the acquisition of Zmarta Group.

The Zmarta Group (Ceratiidae III AB (publ.) and its subsidiaries) has today published its interim report for the third quarter 2016. The comparative figures (in parentheses) show the third quarter 2015.

Revenue for the quarter amounted to SEK 122.4 million (90.6), an increase of 35% Adjusted EBITDA for the quarter amounted to SEK 39.9 million (30.1), an increase of 33% Operating profit for the quarter amounted to SEK 26.7 million (24.2), an increase of 10% Net income for the quarter amounted to SEK 15.5 million (9.8), an increase of 58% Operating cash flow before tax and other items amounted to SEK 33.6 million (27.5), an increase of 23%

"We are very proud over the fact that we have continued to deliver in line with our growth strategy and looking forward, we see great potential to keep growing, especially together with our new owners", says Björn Lander, CEO of the Zmarta Group.

The report can be downloaded from http://www.zmartagroup.com/investor/financial-reports

About Zmarta Group

Zmarta Group offers a range of services within consumer finance. The group is comprised of a range of brands including Zmarta, Freedom Finance and Centum. The company was founded in 1999, has 200 employees and has offices in Stockholm, Ängelholm, Helsinki, Oslo and Munich. Zmarta Group is owned by Bauer Media Group

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161117006551/en/

Contacts:

Zmarta Group

Björn Lander, CEO

+46 431 47 47 00

bjorn.lander@zmartagroup.com