In a formal press conference today, Gold's Gym Egypt and UK born company DNAFit announced their official partnership. The CEO of DNAFit, Avi Lasarow, chairman for DNAFit Egypt, Moustafa Ali, and Olympic Sprinter and Bobsledder, Craig Pickering, were on hand for the announcement and scientific explanation regarding fundamentals of how personal DNA analysis works.

For the first time in Egypt, people will be able to attain their individual fitness goals not only based on expert advice, but with the guidance of their genetic make up. "Each person will improve with fitness training," states Pickering, "how much they improve can be increased based on what we are able to know about their DNA."

Through this partnership, people will be able to receive a personalized report explaining to them details such as their response to power or endurance exercise, food sensitivities, and recovery time. Education regarding how to read and understand these reports will be available as well. DNAFit has signed an exclusive agreement with the Gold's Gym Academy to provide the training and certifications to the community. These courses will be available starting early January 2017.

Mohamed Nassif, Chairman for Gold's Gym Egypt says, "We are thrilled to partner with such a reputable company as DNAFit. Gold's has been the leader in the fitness industry in Egypt for the last 20 years and we recognize that these new types of technologies are fundamental to securing the ongoing expertise needed in order to provide the best services to our staff and members."

More information regarding the official launch, class schedule, and testing availability will be available near the end of December.

