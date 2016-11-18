Wikia, Inc. Launches Dedicated UK Fandom Site





Entertainment media industry veteran Chris Tilly leads regional content strategy as Managing Editor

LONDON, Nov. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --Wikia, Inc. announced today the launch offandom.co.uk, the first complete, localised international version of Fandom, the largest entertainment fan site in the world*. As the most comprehensive entertainment destination in the region, Fandom is comprised of aUK edition of the popular Fandom news and stories platform and its robust global community platform.Fandom brings the pulse of entertainment to fans' fingertips through a mix of original and curated content focused on bothregional and global film, television and video games.Veteran entertainment journalist Chris Tilly leads a UKFandom editorial team that operates out of new local headquarters located near Farringdon Station in Central London.

"The UK is a power player in the entertainment industry with its impressive pool of TV shows, movies, studios, and talent, as well as with their passionate fans," said Wikia, Inc. CEO Craig Palmer. "Fandom is also recognized as the #1 site for information on video games and television in the UK, and the #2 site for movie information in the UK*. It was only natural that we launch an absolute, localised Fandom experience in this market first. In doing so, we're also making a significant step in our global brand growth strategy. Fandom's UK site expands our breadth of coverage, deepens our expertise, and broadens our global news cycle so fans will always be apprised of the latest information, no matter where they live in the world."

Chris Tilly brings 12 years of front-line editorial experience, where he has held posts at such influential media outlets as Hotdog magazine and Time Out. He was most recently Entertainment Editor at IGN. As Managing Editor at Fandom, Tilly is tasked with building a world-class editorial team, developing and driving the UK content strategy, and implementing Fandom's growing Fan Contributor program in the region. The Fan Contributor program empowers fans to share their passion for and profound knowledge of entertainment through story contribution.

"I'm thrilled to join Fandom and establish it as the preeminent entertainment destination for fans in the UK," said Tilly. "It's my vision to expand on the solid editorial foundation that's in place in the United States where Fandom news and stories already exists, develop a strong British identity for the UK edition, and create compelling content that resonates with fans here as well as across the pond."

On Oct. 4, Wikia.com rebranded as the global entertainment brand, Fandom. As the comprehensive entertainment destination that marries Fandom news and stories with more than 360,000 communities, fans can now find and share news, stories, commentary and knowledge on their favorite entertainment properties in one place.

For more information about Fandom, inclusive of Fandom's UK news and stories, visit: www.fandom.co.uk.

*Statistics according to 2016 comScore

About Wikia, Inc.:

Launched in 2006 by co-founderJimmy Wales, Wikia, Inc. is a global digital media company that is the home to Fandom powered by Wikia, an entertainment media brand and Wikia.org, a global advocacy and charitable entity.

Fandom is comprised of Fandom news and stories and 360,000 communities that cover a variety of entertainment passions, including movies, TV, games, comics, books, music and other lifestyle interests. Popular communities include Marvel, Wookieepedia (Star Wars), and Game of Thrones.

Fandom is the largest entertainment fan site in the world with a global audience of over 190 million monthly uniques (per Quantcast, 2016) and 48 million pages of content.

