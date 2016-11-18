e-Drive Retro Debuts Limited Series MGA-EV Roadster at eCar Expo in Stockholm











Iconic 1959 MGA Roadster Transformed into a Plug-In EV, Featuring the Latest in Sustainability and Smart-Mobility Technology

NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --e-Drive Retro, a pioneer in transforming vintage cars into sustainable electronic vehicles, will be showcasing its forthcoming Limited Series MGA-EV Roadster product line, based on actual 1959-65 MG MGA Roadsters which are being completely transformed into a series of authentic MGA-EV Roadsters, on display for the first time in Scandinavia at eCar Expo in Stockholm, Sweden, November 18 - 20, 2016.

e-Drive Retro's Limited Series Production MGA-EV Roadster will be shown in "Rolling Chassis" format to enable all eCar Expo visitors to see the amazing results of the creative fusion between classic automobiles and contemporary Plug-in EV Drive-Train and Telemetry systems. This remarkable combination of timeless designs - contemporary and vintage - also enables the delivery of an unparalleled driving experience in a vehicle that is a sustainable masterpiece of rolling art.

e-Drive Retro's Limited Series MGA-EV Roadsters are based on the company's proprietary and precision-engineered plug-in EV drive-train technology, control system software, and retro-styling details, making it a beautiful, reliable, high-performing and fun-to-drive zero-emissions vehicle, that is also an authentic classic car. Its meticulous five-step EV conversion process (which includes a complete classic car restoration stage) delivers world-class sustainability and innovative smart technology in a series of classic, iconic vehicles which are available to order now, complete with multiple levels of custom interior design and period-correct detailed features.

"With e-Drive Retro officially opening for business across Northern Europe this past August, we are poised to showcase our unique engineering approach to classic car EV conversion and retro-styling design ethos, by displaying both our 1959 MGA-EV Roadster, and our 1972 Triumph GT6-EV," said Founder and CEO, Michael M. Richardson. "Our EV conversion process embodies cutting-edge engineering tools, including 3D Laser scanning and CAD Modeling, as well as 3D Printing technology, seamlessly integrated into actual authentic classic sports cars of the 1950's, 60's & 70's. Our concepts are disruptive, innovative, and provocative.

