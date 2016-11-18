Corporate Training Market to Grow Nearly 11% CAGR to 2020

PUNE, India, November 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --

The global corporate training market analyst says one trend gaining traction in the market is migration towards NGDLE. The global corporate sector is strongly focusing on implementing cost-effective learning and development programs by merging traditional and digital learning formats. Thus, there will be an increased demand for tools such as next-gen LMS, which will lead to the emergence of next-generation digital learning environment (NGDLE). This can help them in developing efficient learning programs that have better retention rates.

This analyst forecast the global corporate training market to grow at a CAGR of 10.55% during the period 2016-2020. According to the corporate training market report, globally, SMBs have begun to play a stronger role in strengthening the respective region's economic situation. Irrespective of the businesses conducted by each country's SMB sector, they are recording significant growth. This factor has attracted heavy financial support from private and public sources of funds.

The emergence of wearable technology will be one of the major trends that will gain traction in corporate training market in the coming years. Though the applications of wearable technology are in its initial stages, organizations will soon start adopting wearable technology to enhance the quality and outcome of their training programs which will compel e-learning service providers to start offering solutions based on wearable technology to cater to their end-user requirements.

North America will be the major revenue contributor to the corporate training market throughout the next four years. The presence of several MNCs and large organizations in countries such as the US that increasingly invest in adopting online training methods, will fuel the demand for corporate training in this region. Moreover, the expansion of business operations by enterprises in this region to developing economies will also create the need to train employees on the same, which will again bolster the corporate training market growth prospects.

The following companies are the key players in the global corporate training market: City & Guilds Kineo, GP Strategies, MHI Global, and Skillsoft. Other prominent vendors in the market are: Articulate, Computer Generated Solutions, Desire2Learn, Global Training Solutions, Interaction Associates, New Horizons Computer Learning Centers, NIIT, QA, Tata Interactive Systems, and Wilson Learning Worldwide.

Global Corporate Training Market 2016-2020, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global corporate training market for 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from the sales of training products and related services for a fee or subscription.

