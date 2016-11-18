Andy Ahn Head of Marketing, Suprema Inc. Email: andyahn@suprema.co.kr

SEOUL, KOREA, Nov 18, 2016 - (ACN Newswire) - Suprema, Inc., a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions, today announced that the company has won the Innovative Achievement Award in Detektor International Award 2016 with BioEntry W2, the world's fastest outdoor fingerprint access control device.The awards ceremony was held in conjunction with the Sectech 2016 in Copenhagen, Denmark on the 16th of November, and a total of twelve products were awarded from the Access Control, Alarm & Detection and CCTV categories.The Innovative Achievement Award in the Access Control category went to Suprema for BioEntry W2, the company's latest outdoor fingerprint access control device. Suprema BioEntry W2 is a rugged fingerprint access control device featuring Suprema's next generation biometric technology and security platform. BioEntry W2 provides the world's fastest fingerprint matching speed, up to 1:150,000 matches/sec, by featuring Suprema's latest fingerprint algorithm combined with powerful quad-core CPU. With the company's proprietary LFD (live finger detection) technology, BioEntry W2 offers an enhanced anti-spoofing feature to prevent possible frauds with fake fingerprints. The device also provides added flexibility in the system design, featuring multi-card support with dual-frequency RFID technology and offers extra durability for outdoor environment with its rugged IP67/IK08 housing with a sleek metallic finish."We are very honored that our new BioEntry W2 has received such a prestigious award, which recognizes both technological and practical innovations within the product. The BioEntry W2 is designed to provide the most versatile biometric access control solution regardless of environment, RFID standards and size of the projects it covers," said Hanchul Kim, Sales Director at Suprema.About Detektor International AwardHosted by Detektor International, one of the most influencing physical security media in EU, the Detektor International Award (DI Award) intends to reward and encourage research and development within the security technology field. This prize is a confirmation and a recognition of products that stand up to the criteria of outstanding innovations and contributions to the advancement of the security industry. There are three categories in Detektor International Award, namely, Access Control, CCTV and Alarms. For more information, please visit www.detektor.com/international/en/awards.asp.About Suprema Inc.Suprema is a leading global provider of biometrics and ID solutions. By combining world renowned biometric algorithms with superior engineering, Suprema continually designs and develops industry-leading products and solutions. Suprema's extensive range of portfolio includes biometric access control systems, time & attendance solutions, fingerprint live scanners, mobile authentication solutions and embedded fingerprint modules. Suprema has worldwide sales network in over 130 countries and is one of the world's Top 50 security company in its turnover (ranked in A&S's Security 50, 2010-2015). For more information, please visit www.supremainc.com.Source: Suprema Inc.Contact:Copyright 2016 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.