

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks recouped some early losses to end mostly higher on Friday, even as concerns that emerging markets will face capital outflows continued to haunt investors.



With bond yields rising in developing economies and the dollar gaining ground on signs of economic progress and amid expectations for higher inflation and interest rates in the U.S., the outlook for emerging market assets seems to be far more uncertain now.



China's Shanghai Composite index dropped 15.60 points or 0.49 percent to 3,192.86 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 98 points or 0.44 percent at 22,361.



China house price growth slowed in October as local governments took measures to tighten property market, official data showed today. Compared to September, house prices increased in 62 cities out of 70 in October. In September, prices had increased in 63 cities.



Japanese shares hit a 10-1/2-month high as the yen continued to weaken, hitting a six-month low against the dollar, on the back of upbeat U.S. data and hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen. While dismissing speculation that she may resign due to criticism from President-elect Donald Trump, Yellen on Thursday stressed that future interest rate hikes will likely be gradual.



The Nikkei average climbed 104.78 points or 0.59 percent to 17,967.41 while the broader Topix index closed 0.38 percent higher at 1,428.46. Among top gainers, Mazda Motor, Suzuki Motor and Mitsumi Electric rallied 4-5 percent.



Australian shares rose as rising U.S. bond yields lifted financial stocks. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 rose 20.90 points or 0.39 percent to 5,359.40 and the broader All Ordinaries index closed 18.60 points or 0.34 percent higher at 5,427.50.



The big four banks rose between 0.1 percent and 0.4 percent while investment bank Macquarie Group advanced 1 percent. Telecom giant Telstra Corp gained nearly 2 percent to extend gains from the previous session after flagging better returns for shareholders.



Automotive Holdings soared 5.7 percent after the car dealership and logistics company issued a trading update that was not that bad. Shares of department store operator Myer Holdings jumped 14.4 percent. The company expects a return to net profit growth in 2017 after years of declining earnings.



Gold miners Evolution Mining, Newcrest and Northern Star fell about 3 percent each after gold prices hit five-and-a-half month low overnight on a stronger dollar. Energy stocks ended mixed, with Woodside Petroleum, Origin Energy and Oil Search rising between 0.4 percent and 1.5 percent while Santos dropped 1.5 percent.



Seoul shares inched lower after the Federal Reserve strongly hinted that a hike in the federal funds rate could come as early as next month. The Kospi average dropped 5.97 points or 0.30 percent to 1,974.58.



New Zealand's S&P/NZX 50 index rose 43.18 points or 0.63 percent to 6,857.84 after survey data from ANZ Bank showed a gauge of consumer confidence strengthened to its highest level in 19 months in November. Shares of Kathmandu Holdings bucked the uptrend to end 4.8 percent lower at $1.79 after the outdoor clothing and equipment retailer said it expects profit for the first half of the year to match last year.



India's Sensex was moving up half a percent after four days of losses. Indonesia's Jakarta Composite index was declining 0.6 percent and Malaysia's KLSE Composite index was losing 0.3 percent, while Singapore's Straits Times index was up 0.8 percent and the Taiwan Weighted edged up 0.2 percent.



U.S. stocks eked out modest gains overnight and Treasury yields climbed on optimism about the economy, as upbeat data on housing, employment and inflation as well as Fed Chair Janet Yellen's hawkish comments bolstered investors' expectations for a December interest-rate hike.



The Dow rose 0.2 percent, the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.7 percent and the S&P 500 added half a percent to close near their record highs.



Fed Chair Yellen vowed to serve out her four-year term in testimony before Congress's Joint Economic Committee while indicating the central bank could raise interest rates 'relatively soon' if incoming data provides further evidence of continued progress toward the central bank's objectives.



