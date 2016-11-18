Cherkizovo Group / Miscellaneous - High Priority Cherkizovo Group begins construction of a new meat processing plant in the Moscow region 18-Nov-2016 / 10:46 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. *Cherkizovo Group begins construction of a new meat processing plant in the Moscow region* *Moscow, Russia - November 18, 2016 - Cherkizovo Group (LSE: CHE; MOEX: GCHE), the largest vertically integrated meat and feed producer in Russia, begins construction of a new meat processing plant in the Kashira district of the Moscow region. When completed, this new plant will be the largest of its kind in Europe.* With total investment into the project expected to reach RUB 6 billion, this will be the largest investment project made by representatives of the food industry in the Moscow region. Given the scale of the investment and the significance this has for the Moscow region, Cherkizovo has filed an application to assign the project the status of a strategic investment project. The 80 tons per day production capacity of this new facility outstrips that of any other meat processing plant in Europe. It will be fitted with state-of-the-art equipment to ensure the highest quality and biosafety of the end products. Energy-efficient technologies will also be implemented as the sausage production process will be fully automated using raw materials from the Group's other segments. This new facility will bring great benefits to the Moscow region. Upon completion, the plant will employ 150 people and Cherkizovo Group expects to pay additional taxes of over RUB 3 billion to the region over the next five years. The Kashira meat processing plant marks the Company's next step to further expand its presence in the Moscow region, which is one of the most attractive places to do business in Russia. Cherkizovo Group is currently the largest poultry producer in the region and its Mosselprom and Petelino poultry production facilities, as well as its Ozherelye feed mill, are all located in the region. The Group currently employs a total of 6,000 people in the Moscow region. *For more information please visit *www.cherkizovo.com [1] *or contact* *Cherkizovo Group* *Dmitry Yakovlev*, IR Manager, +7 (495) 660 2440 ext. 15962,d.yakovlev@cherkizovo.com [2] *FTI Consulting*, Anton Karpov, +7 (495) 795 0623, anton.karpov@fticonsulting.com [3] *About Cherkizovo Group* *Cherkizovo Group *isthe largest meat and feed producer in Russia. The Group is a top-3 producer in the poultry, pork and processed meat markets and is the largest feed manufacturer in the country. Cherkizovo Group encompasses 8 full cycle poultry production facilities, 15 modern pork production facilities, 6 meat processing plants, 9 feed mills and more than 140,000 hectares of agricultural land. In 2015, Cherkizovo Group produced more than 825,000 tons of meat products. Thanks to its vertically integrated structure, which includes grain growing and storage, feed production, livestock breeding, fattening and slaughtering, and meat processing, alongside a distribution system, the Group has consistently delivered stable, long-term growth of both sales and revenue. The Company's consolidated revenue reached RUB 77.0 bn in 2015. Cherkizovo Group shares are traded on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) and on the Moscow Exchange (MOEX). The EquityStory.RS, LLC Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de/ukreg Language: English Company: Cherkizovo Group Lesnaya str. 5B, White Square Office Center, 12th 125047 Moscow Russia Phone: +7 495 660-24-40 Fax: +7 495 788-32-32 E-mail: info@cherkizovo.com Internet: www.cherkizovo.com ISIN: US1641452032 Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) London, Moscow Category Code: MSCH TIDM: CHE Sequence Number: 3615 Time of Receipt: 18-Nov-2016 / 10:46 CET/CEST End of Announcement EquityStory.RS, LLC News Service 522381 18-Nov-2016 1: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=d955b77526eb1c59db5eedf97f1240a9&application_id=522381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 2: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=322c6af9bb82d59e7117c9270b075c9f&application_id=522381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news 3: http://public-cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=a0a1d8d9bd4f43e1c9dcd63a37ae676c&application_id=522381&site_id=vwd&application_name=news

