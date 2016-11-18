sprite-preloader
18.11.2016
LMS CAPITAL PLC - Change of Auditor

PR Newswire
London, November 18

18 November 2016

LMS Capital plc

Change of auditor

In accordance with section 520(2) of the Companies Act 2006, a letter has been sent to shareholders of the Company, for information only, in relation to the statutory statement received from KPMG LLP in connection with its resignation as the Company's auditor. The resignation follows the Company's competitive tender process for the selection of an auditor which resulted in the decision to appoint BDO LLP as auditor.

The letter will shortly be available for inspection at the National Storage Mechanism www.morningstar.co.uk/uk/nsm and the Company's website at www.lmscapital.com.

For further information please contact:

Tony Sweet

Company Secretary

020 7935 3555


