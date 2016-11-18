SANTA ANA, CA--(Marketwired - November 18, 2016) - Capital Alliance, an industry innovator that is changing the way small business lending is done, announced today it is publishing a guide detailing the challenges that small business owners face in securing funds. The e-book, Unraveling and Interpreting the Small Business Loan Landscape: A Guide to Avoiding Pitfalls and Achieving Success, is available for free download at https://www.capitalalliance.com/small-business-loan-landscape.

Many small business owners sometimes require outside financing in order to help their companies reach the next level. However, securing funding isn't always easy. Sub-optimal approval rates from banks can leave small business owners in a precarious situation, possibly preventing them from making payroll, covering operating expenses, or experiencing any sort of growth. Fortunately, a range of other options is available for small businesses to secure the financing they need. Capital Alliance's new e-book details what small business owners can do to avoid the pitfalls commonly associated with lending and increase the chances they will find the financing necessary to help their companies thrive. Among the guide's features:

A snapshot of the current small business loan landscape

Common obstacles that small business owners encounter when trying to secure funding -- and strategies for overcoming those obstacles

Tips for successfully navigating the small business loan landscape

"Once they've decided they need to secure outside financing, small business owners don't have the luxury of being able to wait around for money to come in," says Tom Hamilton, Vice President of Marketing. "Cash is needed -- and quickly. Understanding the entirety of the small business loan landscape can seem quite overwhelming, but our new guide helps owners recognize the challenges and take steps to find the funding they need to grow."

For more information about this e-book or the services that Capital Alliance offers, visit the company's website at https://www.capitalalliance.com.

About Capital Alliance

The Capital Alliance journey began in 2008 during "The Great Recession" to solve a major problem that small businesses were facing: access to capital. Since then, Capital Alliance has been on a mission to evolve outdated lending models and provide simpler, more efficient ways for small businesses to obtain funding. To date, more than $500 million has been funded to thousands of small businesses across North America. Capital Alliance stays true to its small business roots and has not let success sway its values. For more information, visit https://www.capitalalliance.com.

