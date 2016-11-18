

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar drifted lower against its major counterparts in early European trading in Friday.



The aussie fell to near a 5-month low of 0.7365 versus the greenback and a weekly low of 1.4405 against the euro, from its early highs of 0.7418 and 1.4312, respectively.



The aussie retreated to an 8-day low of 1.0480 against the kiwi and more than a 5-week low of 0.9971 against the loonie, from its previous highs of 1.0554 and 1.0031, respectively.



The aussie fell back to 81.46 against the Japanese yen, after having advanced to a 2-day high of 81.91 at 1:30 am ET.



The next possible support for the aussie is seen around 0.715 against the greenback, 1.46 against the euro, 1.03 against the kiwi, 0.98 against the loonie and 80.00 against the yen.



