As from November 21, 2016, subscription rights issued by Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until November 30, 2016.



Instrument: HELIOSPECTRA TR ----------------------------------------- Short name: HELIO TR ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009269616 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129036 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------- Tick size Table No: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W. For further information, please call G&W on +46 8 503 000 50