As from November 21, 2016, paid subscription shares issued by Heliospectra AB will be traded on First North. Trading will continue until further notice.



Instrument: HELIOSPECTRA BTA1 ----------------------------------------- Short name: HELIO BTA1 ----------------------------------------- Round lot: 1 ----------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0009269624 ----------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 129037 ----------------------------------------- Market Segment: First North STO / 8 ----------------------------------------- Tick size Table No: Other Equities / 227 ----------------------------------------- MIC Code: FNSE -----------------------------------------



This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, G&W. For further information, please call G&W on +46 8 503 000 50.