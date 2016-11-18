To Executive Board NASDAQ Copenhagen Lersø Parkalle 100 DK-2100 København Ø www.rd.dk Tel. +45 70 12 53 00 Fax +45 45 14 96 22 Friday, 18 November 2016



Company announcement No. 91/2016 - 18 November 2016



Drawing rates for bonds issued by Realkredit Danmark A/S



Pursuant to section 27a (1) of the Danish Securities Trading Act, Realkredit Danmark A/S hereby publishes drawing rates as at Friday 18 November 2016, for the following payment dates.



01 January 2017 (bonds with four annual settling periods), and 01 April 2017 ((bonds with two annual settling periods).



Please find the data in the attached file.



The information will also be available on www.rd.dk.



Any additional questions should be addressed to Klaus Kristiansen, Executive Vice President, Asset Liability Management, phone +45 4513 2026.



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605058