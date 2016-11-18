

VIENNA (dpa-AFX) - Despite the many encouraging trends in the euro area economy, the recovery remains highly reliant on easy financing conditions, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Friday.



'The ECB will continue to act, as warranted, by using all the instruments available within our mandate to secure a sustained convergence of inflation towards a level below, but close to 2 percent,' he said at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.



Draghi also stressed that there was still 'significant degree of uncertainty'.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX