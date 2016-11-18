Regulatory News:

Boliden (STO:BOL)(TSX:BLS)

Hans Jönsson has been appointed as the new General Manager of Aitik, effective as of 1 June 2017. Hans' most recent position was as the General Manager of Boliden's zinc-silver mine at Garpenberg.

Hans Jönsson is a mining engineer and has been a Boliden employee for 30 years, the last five of which were spent as General Manager of the Garpenberg zinc-silver mine, with responsibility for its development. Björn Koorem, who is the current General Manager of Aitik, is leaving Boliden.

In the meantime Peter Bergman will be the Acting General Manager of Aitik. Peter was formerly the General Manager of Boliden's Kankberg mine and is currently responsible for the integration of Boliden's acquired Kevitsa mine in Finland.

"I'm delighted to see Hans Jönsson become the new General Manager at Aitik. He has an extensive mining background and has run Garpenberg very successfully. His experience will be extremely valuable to Aitik's continued development," says Mikael Staffas, President of Boliden Mines.

Recruitment of a new General Manager for Garpenberg will commence shortly.

