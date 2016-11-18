Tripwire Interactive Releases Highly Anticipated Sequel to the Multi-Million Selling Smash Hit Killing Floor

Tripwire Interactive, in collaboration with Deep Silver and Iceberg Interactive, is pleased to announce that their eagerly awaited co-op sci-fi horror FPS game, KILLING FLOOR 2, is available now globally on PC, and for the first time the franchise will be available for console gamers with versions for the newly launched PlayStation®4 Pro computer entertainment system and PlayStation®4 computer entertainment system platforms.

The sequel to the 3+ million unit selling PC game, Killing Floor, makes its console debut with this release, bringing with it its trademark frenetic gunplay and larger than life gory visuals, completely amplified with fluid controls, sharper textures and overall increased fidelity. Today's release marks the closure of KILLING FLOOR 2's extremely successful time in the Steam Early Access phase, selling over 1+ million units and continuing to grow its loyal community. Those who have previously purchased the Early Access version will be able to update their game to reflect the full launch content, including the brand new Survivalist perk, available today.

"We've poured our heart and soul into perfecting KILLING FLOOR 2, seeing all of the community feedback from the Early Access phase was invaluable, and to see the game's full release today is truly overwhelming," said John Gibson, President of Tripwire Interactive. "We wanted to give existing fans the visceral action that this longstanding franchise is known for, as well as offer new fans a chance to experience the brutal joy that millions of gamers already know and love. Launching KILLING FLOOR 2 for the PC, and for the first time ever on consoles via the PlayStation 4 Pro and PlayStation 4 symbolizes the next step for us at Tripwire Interactive and we could not be more ecstatic."

The brand new launch trailer for KILLING FLOOR 2 can be viewed on YouTube here: https://youtu.be/2WpMZdzkn2M

The digital PC base version of KILLING FLOOR 2 is available to purchase for $29.99 (US), £19.99 (UK) and €26.99 (EU) via Steam® and other digital outlets as well as the PC Digital Deluxe version for $39.99 (US) /£29.99 (UK) /€39.99 (EU). In collaboration with Deep Silver and Iceberg Interactive, the deluxe content of KILLING FLOOR 2 is included in the PC, PlayStation®4 and PlayStation®4 Pro retail and digital versions for $39.99 (US) /£29.99 (UK) /€39.99 (EU).

In KILLING FLOOR 2, players descend into continental Europe where the outbreak caused by Horzine Biotech's failed experiment has quickly spread and gained unstoppable momentum, essentially paralyzing the European Union- Just one month after the events in the original KILLING FLOOR, the specimen clones are everywhere and civilization is in disarray; communications have failed, governments have collapsed, and military forces have been systematically eradicated. The people of Europe know survival and self-preservation too well and lucky survivors have gone into hiding.

Not all have given up hope though... A group of civilians and mercenaries have banded together to combat the outbreak and established privately funded operation bases across Europe. Upon tracking specimen clone outbreaks, players will descend into zed-laden hot zones and exterminate them.

KILLING FLOOR 2 is developed by Tripwire Interactive and is published by Deep Silver and Iceberg Interactive for the PlayStation®4 Pro, PlayStation®4, and PC. This title has been rated M by the ESRB, PEGI 18, USK 18.

Stay up-to-date with the latest KILLING FLOOR 2 news and information atwww.killingfloor2.com

About Tripwire

Gamers want games that grab their attention and will keep them coming back for more. Tripwire has been producing those types of games since the first Red Orchestra mod that won the "Make Something Unreal" competition in 2004. Since then Tripwire has won numerous Multiplayer and FPS Game of the Year awards from top editorial sites and millions have played a Red Orchestra or Killing Floor game, with an average play time of over 40 hours, per player, per game! Tripwire has published select 3rd party titles (The Ball, Zeno Clash, Dwarfs?!), supported each title with free extra content and taken their brand of winning gaming to console, to continuously expand that base. Tripwire will continue to offer new and exciting gaming experiences both to their millions of fans and to new gamers alike the next being Killing Floor 2 for PC and PS4 in 2016, Rising Storm 2:Vietnam for PC and Killing Floor: Incursion for Oculus Touch in 2017. To find out why millions of gamers spend so much time playing Tripwire games and getting involved with Tripwire's special events for existing games, visit the website at www.tripwireinteractive.com for all the latest news direct from the studio.

About Deep Silver

Deep Silver develops and distributes interactive games for all platforms. The Deep Silver label means to captivate all gamers who have a passion for thrilling gameplay in exciting game worlds. Deep Silver works with its partners to achieve a maximum of success while maintaining the highest possible quality, always focusing on what the customer desires.

Deep Silver has published more than 200 games since 2003, including its own brands like the open world extravaganza Saints Row, the zombie action franchise Dead Island, and the grim post-apocalyptic future of the Metro series. Deep Silver also owns the development studios Deep Silver Dambuster Studios in Nottingham, UK; Deep Silver Fishlabs in Hamburg, Germany, and Deep Silver Volition based in Champaign, IL, USA. For more information please visit www.deepsilver.com

Koch Media is a leading producer and distributor of digital entertainment products (software, games and films). The company's own publishing activities, marketing and distribution extend throughout Europe and the USA. The Koch Media group has more than 20 years of experience in the digital media business, and has risen to become the number one distributor in Europe. It has also formed strategic alliances with numerous games and software publishers: Bethesda, Capcom, Kaspersky Labs, NC SOFT, Sega, Square Enix and Tecmo-Koei, etc. in various European countries. With Headquarters in Planegg near Munich/Germany, Koch Media owns branches in Germany, England, France, Austria, Switzerland, Italy, Spain, the Nordic regions, Benelux and the United States.

All product titles, publisher names, trademarks, artwork and associated imagery are trademarks, registered trademarks and/or copyright material of the respective owners. All rights reserved.

About Iceberg Interactive

Iceberg Interactive is an independent video game publisher founded in 2009 by an international group of games industry veterans and is located in Haarlem, The Netherlands. Staffed with avid gamers, Iceberg works closely with an international assembly of developers. Garnering attention with acclaimed releases over recent years, including Endless Space, Endless Legend, StarDrive 2 and Starpoint Gemini 2, the company has an exceptional 2016 line-up, including Oriental Empires, Killing Floor 2, Starpoint Gemini Warlords, Dawn of Andromeda, Lord of Rigel and Stars in Shadow with further promising games in the pipeline.

"PlayStation" is a registered trademark of Sony Computer Entertainment Inc.

Deep Silver, a division of Koch Media GmbH, Austria

©2016 and published by Koch Media, Gewerbegebiet 1, 6604 Höfen, Austria. Published 2016 by Deep Silver. Deep Silver is a division of Koch Media GmbH, Austria. Deep Silver and its respective logos are trademarks of Koch Media GmbH. Killing Floor©2009-2016 Tripwire Interactive. Killing Floor®is a registered trademark of Tripwire Interactive in the USA and other countries. Co-published by Iceberg Interactive BV. Unreal®Engine, Copyright 1998 2016, Epic Games, Inc. All rights reserved. Unreal®, Unreal® Engine, the circle-U logo and the Powered by Unreal® Engine logo are trade¬marks or registered trademarks of Epic Games, Inc. in the United States of America and elsewhere. All other trademarks, logos and copyrights are property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.

