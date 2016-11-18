ELISA STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 18 NOVEMBER 2016 AT 4:00 PM



Elisa Corporation (ELISA) has received the following notice in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act:



According to the notification, the direct share ownership of Elisa Corporation shares owned by BlackRock, Inc. and its funds increased on 17 November 2016 above five (5) per cent of Elisa Corporation's entire stock.



Total number of Elisa shares is 167,335,073 and each share carries one voting right.



Total positions of BlackRock, Inc. and its funds subject to the notification:



Date % shares and % of shares and voting % voting rights through financial total rights instruments -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Resulting situation on the date 5.09 0.26 5.35 on which threshold was crossed or reached -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Position of previous 4.85 0.26 5.11 notification (if applicable) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed:



A: Shares and voting rights:



Class/type of Number of shares and % of shares and shares voting rights voting rights ISIN code (if possible) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Direct Indirect Direct Indirect (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 (SMA 9:5) (SMA 9:6 and 9:7) and 9:7) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- FI0009007884 8,519,411 5.09 SUBTOTAL A --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



B: Financial instruments according to SMA 9:6a:



Type of Expirat Exercise/ Physical or Number of % of shares financial ion Conversion cash shares and and voting instrument date Period settlement voting rights rights -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Securities N/A N/A Physical 8,931 0.00 Lent -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- CFD N/A N/A Cash 434,999 0.25 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- SUBTOTAL B 443,930 0.26 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



ELISA CORPORATION



Vesa Sahivirta IR Director tel. +358 10 262 3036



