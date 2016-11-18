DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Global Equity International, Inc. (OTCQB: GEQU) and its fully-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc. ("GEP" - www.gepartnersplc.com), a specialist consultancy firm with offices located in Dubai and London, are extremely excited to announce that their client Quartal Financial Solutions (the "Company" - http://www.quartalfs.com), a Zurich (Switzerland) based Financial Technology Company, has successfully filled and raised US$2,018,136 via its first Private Placement Memorandum.

Peter Smith, CEO of Global Equity International Inc., said, "Recently, we announced that our client, Quartal Financial Solutions, had partially filled its first Private Placement Memorandum; now we are extremely happy to be able to announce that Quartal has successfully filled and closed their initial Private Placement Memorandum at a valuation of $2.50 per share. We continue working on our contractual mandate which includes assisting the Company, through introductions to our international network, with raising a further US$8 to US$10 Million. Quartal Financial Solutions is a great company with an extremely bright future that happens to be in an industry, Financial Technology, that smart money is looking to invest in today. Gulf News published an interesting article yesterday regarding FinTech and quoted the following: 'A raft of financial technology (FinTech) companies are sprouting up across the globe and in the UAE, attracting the interest of hordes of customers and investors, including angel venture capitalists, family offices and even private equity funds.'"

Gulf News Article - FinTech

http://gulfnews.com/business/sectors/technology/technology-and-internet-changing-the-nature-of-financial-services-1.1859841

About Quartal Financial Solutions AG

Quartal Financial Solutions AG ("Quartal") is a market leading Financial Technology Software Company providing specialized financial solutions to the global financial and insurance industry. Their suite of products focus on complex fee billing, revenue, commission, expense management and sophisticated high end reporting for global asset managers, banks, brokers, custodians, fund administrators, insurance companies, transfer agents and capital market firms.

The Company was founded in 1999 and has established, over the years, a clear market leadership in fee and commission management by offering highly professional state of the art workflow-based, STP-enabling software products that cover the regulatory, functional and technical requirements for a touchless, exception-based process. This solution paradigm shift is significant and will support the constantly growing relationship with their global blue chip client base including, but not limited to, HSBC, UBS, Credit Suisse, Schroders Investment Management, Societe General, RBC, and Commerzbank. Quartal currently services more than 30 clients in 13 countries across Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific region. Headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland and with offices in London and Frankfurt, the company is now perfectly positioned to take advantage of its market leadership and its expanding prospects pipeline to scale its operations globally into the United States and the Financial markets of Asia and Australia.

About Global Equity International Inc. and Subsidiaries

Global Equity International Inc., through its wholly-owned subsidiaries GEP Equity Holdings Limited and Global Equity Partners Plc., advises worldwide business leaders with their most critical decisions and opportunities pertaining to growth, capital needs, structure and the development of a global presence. With offices in Dubai and London, Global Equity has developed significant relationships in the US, UK, Central Europe, the Middle East and South East Asia to assist clients in realizing their full value and potential by bringing them to external capital and resources that place an emphasis on collaborative thinking. Furthermore, because Global Equity has offices in key financial centres of the world, they are able to introduce their clients to a unique opportunity of listing their shares on any one of the many stock exchanges worldwide.

Safe Harbour Statement

This press release may include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements related to anticipated revenues, expenses, earnings, operating cash flows, the outlook for markets and the demand for products. Forward-looking statements are no guarantees of future performance and are inherently subject to uncertainties and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Such statements are based upon, among other things, assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, including management's own knowledge and assessment of the Company's industry and competition. The Company refers interested persons to its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and its other SEC filings for a description of additional uncertainties and factors, which may affect forward-looking statements. The company assumes no duty to update its forward-looking statements.

