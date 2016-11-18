

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - With only two months left in the year, 2016 remains on track to be one of the warmest years, if not the warmest, in the 122-year record.



The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration announced that for the year to date, the average global temperature was 1.75 degrees F above average, surpassing the heat record set in 2015 by 0.18 degrees.



The globally averaged sea surface temperature was the second warmest on record for October, according to scientists from NOAA's National Centers for Environmental Information.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX