WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC - Net Asset Value(s)

WORLDWIDE HEALTHCARE TRUST PLC

NET ASSET VALUE

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Worldwide Healthcare Trust PLC at the close of business on 17 November 2016 was 2175.89p (ex income) 2188.22p (cum income).

Diluted for Treasury Shares.

The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, assuming the re-issue of all of the 233,295 shares currently held in treasury, at the closing mid-market price on 17 November 2016 was 2175.52p (ex income) 2187.78p (cum income).

For and on behalf of the Board

Frostrow Capital LLP

Secretary

18 November 2016