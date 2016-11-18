Hey Mr. Trump, We Already Knew It!





YIWU, China, Nov. 18, 2016 /PRNewswire/ --The 22nd China Yiwu International Commodities Fairwas held in the Eastern China City of Yiwu on October 21-25, 2016.A world capital of small commodities, Yiwuhas also beendubbed by netizens as a mysterious oriental power that can predict the results of international events.

Predictions of the U.S. presidential race started long before the election. Quite a number of leading institutions wereanalyzing big data to make accurate predictions, while some election enthusiasts turned to animals for inspiration. Nevertheless, the biggest winners were the "Yiwu Prophets".

When the election result was revealed, a flag factory owner in Yiwu became an instant Internet celebrity due to his accurate prediction. As discovered, the large quantity of peripheral products used during the presidential race, such as flags, caps, T-shirts and lapel pins were all manufactured by Yiwu factories in China. In other words, the flag factory owner knew which candidate had more supporters based on the order size of each side, and he said the flag orders he received told him Trump would prevail.

Earlier this year,in May, the keyword search rankings on Alibaba's AliExpress already showed American customers' preference. From February 1st, when the primary election started, to the date when Trump became the Republican nominee, search volume for both Trump-associated and the peripheral products on AliExpress overran Hillary overwhelmingly. Meanwhile, Trump-related products on Alibaba International ran 11 pages while Hillary-related products only had 3 pages.

In the past, the word Yiwu might have reminded people of cheap goods. But now, Yiwu's small commodities have established their reputation abroad. Every year in October, Yiwu International Commodities Fair will be held, where you can find a lot more small commodities that may predictcertain trends.









