Regulatory News:

Gränges (STO:GRNG) has won the International Star award in the European Small and Mid-Cap Awards 2016. The awards are set up to highlight the best European small and mid-sized companies that have gained access to capital markets via an Initial Public Offering (IPO).

"We are delighted that Gränges has been recognized in this context. We have successfully continued to grow our business during the last two years. We have doubled in size and at the same time increased our result. This has been made possible by being an independent, listed company with owners supporting our strategy", says Gränges CEO Johan Menckel.

"Today's award ceremony highlights the best European small and mid-sized companies having gone there through an IPO", says Luc Vansteenkiste, chairman of EuropeanIssuers.

European Small and Mid-Cap Awards is arranged by the European Commission together with The Federation of European Securities Exchanges (FESE) and EuropeanIssuers. This year's ceremony was held on Thursday, 17 November, 2016.

About Gränges

Gränges is a leading global supplier of rolled aluminium products for heat exchanger applications and other niche markets. In materials for brazed heat exchangers Gränges is the global leader with a market share of approximately 20%. The company develops, produces and markets advanced materials that enhance efficiency in the customer manufacturing process and the performance of the final products; brazed heat exchangers. The company's geographical markets are Europe, Asia and the Americas. Its production facilities are located in Sweden, China and the United States, and have a combined annual capacity of 400,000 metric tonnes. Gränges has some 1,500 employees and net sales of more than SEK 10 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on Gränges is available at granges.com.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20161118005398/en/

Contacts:

Gränges

Pernilla Grennfelt

Director Communications and IR of Gränges

pernilla.grennfelt@granges.com

tel: +46 702 90 99 55