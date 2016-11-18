sprite-preloader
Freitag, 18.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,459 Euro		+0,09
+1,08 %
WKN: A12DF5 ISIN: SE0006288015 Ticker-Symbol: 9GR 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GRANGES AB Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANGES AB 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GRANGES AB
GRANGES AB Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GRANGES AB8,459+1,08 %