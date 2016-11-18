Crystal Amber Fund Limited - Result of AGM

18 November 2016



CRYSTAL AMBER FUND LIMITED

(the 'Company')

Results of Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Ninth Annual General Meeting held earlier today, all ordinary resolutions (Resolutions 1 to 8) set out in the Notice of Annual General Meeting dated 26 September 2016 (the "Notice") were duly passed.

At the same Annual General Meeting noted above, the following Special Resolutions were also passed;

Special Resolution 9:

THAT the Directors of the Company be and are hereby empowered to exercise all powers of the Company to allot, grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert any security into, shares in the Company up to the maximum permitted under the London Stock Exchange's AIM market regulations, being up to 33% of the issued share capital of the Company, which authority shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2017 (unless previously varied, revoked or renewed by the Company in general meeting) or, if earlier, the date falling 18 months from the passing of these resolutions, save that the Company may before such expiry make an offer or agreement which would or might require shares to be allotted after such expiry and the Board may allot shares in pursuance of such an offer or agreement as if the authority conferred hereby had not expired.

Special Resolution 10:

THAT the Directors be and are hereby empowered to allot ordinary shares wholly for cash and/or to sell ordinary shares from Treasury wholly for cash, on a non pre-emptive basis, provided that:

i) this power shall be limited to the allotment or sale of up to the aggregate number of ordinary shares as represent less than 10 per cent. of the number of ordinary shares already admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange's AIM market for listed securities immediately following the passing of this resolution;

ii) such allotment shall be in accordance with the rights contained in the Company's Articles of Association;

iii) this power shall expire at the conclusion of the next annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2017; and

iv) the Company may, before such expiry, make an offer which would or might require ordinary shares to be allotted or sold after such expiry and the Directors may allot or sell ordinary shares in pursuance of such offer.

Special Resolution 11:

THAT in accordance with Section 42 of the Law the Articles of Association (the "Articles") of the Company be and are hereby amended in accordance with the provisions contained within the Schedule to the Notice of Annual General Meeting.

The amended Articles will shortly be available on the Company's website http://crystalamber.com/home





For further enquiries please contact:



Crystal Amber Fund Limited

William Collins (Chairman)

Tel: 01481 716 000



Allenby Capital Limited - Nominated Adviser

David Worlidge/James Thomas

Tel: 020 7167 6431



Winterflood Investment Trusts - Broker

Joe Winkley/Neil Langford

Tel: 020 3100 0160



Crystal Amber Advisers (UK) LLP - Investment Adviser

Richard Bernstein

Tel: 020 7478 9080

