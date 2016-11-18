Technavio has announced the top 10 leading vendors in their recentglobal portable mini fridge marketreport. This research report also lists 18 other prominent vendors that are expected to impact the market during the forecast period.

Portable mini fridges mostly find use in recreational vehicles (RVs), commercial and passenger vehicles, marine cruises and leisure yachts, medical transport of blood and vaccines, and in the residential segment, where they are used by people who plan frequent outdoor short and long trips for camping, fishing, and other recreational activities. As the size of the automotive industry and leisure travel for outdoor trips is expected to increase in developed regions like North America and Europe during the forecast period, the sales of these portable, lightweight mini fridges are also expected to increase.

Due to the growth in the travel and tourism industry, growing social media influence, and increased interest in adventure sports and activities, the adventure and leisure tourism industry is growing. This factor, along with higher visibility of portable mini fridge offerings in various retail distribution channels and customer engagement on camping websites and social media, is boosting the sales of portable mini fridges.

Competitive vendor landscape

"The global portable mini fridge market is highly fragmented and is characterized by the presence of multiple vendors competing based on price, product portfolio, and consumer reach. However, the growth of the market players depends on factors such as market conditions, government support, and industry development," says Arushi Thakur, an industry expert in home, kitchen, and large appliancesanalyst from Technavio.

Players can boost profitability by practicing efficient production techniques that minimize product costs and distinguish their product offerings through a clear and unique value proposition.

Top 10 portable mini fridge market vendors

ARB

ARB is one of the leading manufacturers and distributors of small accessories in Australia and the leader in aftermarket accessories in the global market. The manufacturing centers of the company are capable of performing activities such as brake pressing, CNC bending, guillotining, machining, and turning. These manufacturing centers are also equipped with spray painting centers, powder coating, robot, and spot welding facilities. In the distribution front, the company's final products are shipped from the main warehouse in Melbourne, Australia to 100 countries in the global market.

Danby

Danby is a manufacturer of electrical appliances. The company offers air conditioners, refrigerators, dehumidifiers, and freezers. It also provides dishwashers, washing machines, coolers, and ice makers. The company serves the commercial, wholesale, and retail sectors.

Dometic

Dometic is a supplier of refrigerators, awnings, cookers, sanitation systems, lighting, mobile power equipment, air conditioners, safety and comfort solutions, windows, doors, and other equipment to various markets such as automotive, truck, marine, RV, motor home, and lodging. The company also provides a wide range of workshop equipment for maintenance and servicing of built-in air conditioning. It also offers specially designed refrigerators to offices, hotels rooms, and wine storage units. The company has its own production facilities and ships its product to more than 100 countries in the global market.

Engel

It is a supplier of coolers, fridge freezer, tumblers, and adventure gear. The company has its stores in the US, Japan, Africa, Europe, and South America. The company offers information on its products and their parts on its website to increase the knowledge of the products among the consumers and engage them effectively. It also provides information through the owner's manual. These manuals have information related to the installation of the devices, specifications such as model number, input rating, outer dimensions, and capacity.

EdgeStar

EdgeStar operates in the compact appliance industry, developing compact and portable appliances. The products offered by this vendor are mostly focused on innovative utilization of small spaces with quality. The company has product offerings in categories such as appliances, home air quality, wine and beverage, outdoor appliances, and parts.

Electrolux

Electrolux designs and manufactures home appliances like refrigerators, washing machines, dishwashers, vacuum cleaners, cookers, air conditioners, and small domestic appliances under the Frigidaire, Electrolux, AEG, Zanussi, and Electrolux Grand Cuisine brands.

Haier

Haier, along with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacturing and selling of home appliances that include refrigerators, freezers, washers, TV sets, and consumer electric appliances, and integrated kitchenware. It serves customers in China and across the globe. As of December 2015, the company had more than 63,000 employees.

Koolatron

Koolatron offers refrigeration and thermoelectric products in the global market. The company is widely recognized for its flagship product line of made-in-Canada 12 volt cooler/warmers and accessories. The company is a leading provider in the North American market and offers its products in more than 100 countries.

Whirlpool

Whirlpool manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. Its products include dishwashers, laundry appliances, cooking appliances, hermetic compressors, refrigerators and freezers, mixers, and other portable household appliances. The company sells products under the brand names of KitchenAid, Bauknecht, Maytag, Whirlpool, Brastemp, Jenn-Air, Amana, and Consul.

Whynter

Whynter is a manufacturing company. It deals with various categories of products such as air comfort, lifestyle, outdoor, and refrigeration. The company actively invests its resources in engaging customers through its marketing initiatives. The company participates in exhibitions and trade shows such as the International Home Housewares Show in the US to display its products in the market and increase its brand awareness among the customers. The company has built its presence in the online space through YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Houzz, and Twitter to showcase its product offerings online.

