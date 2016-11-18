The Index Calculator has established the definitive value for OMXS30 futures and options expiring in November 2016 to 1,474.98



For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Nordic Operations, telephone +46 8 405 68 80, or clearing@nasdaq.com.



NASDAQ OMX Derivatives Markets



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=605159