Performance Horizon attributes its 603 per cent revenue growth to an increased global demand by enterprises for partner-based marketing solutions

Performance Horizon, the leading global provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, today announced that it ranked first in the North East region and number 28 overall in the 2016 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, a ranking of the 50 fastest-growing technology companies in the UK. Rankings are based on percentage revenue growth over the last four years. Performance Horizon grew 603 per cent during this period.

Chris Blaxall, CFO of Performance Horizon credits the company's success and growth to the massive transformation in the way companies manage their marketing partnerships today and adopt technology that accelerates top-line growth. "Performance Horizon is well positioned to become a top ten global software business, and the leadership, vision and values of our team have been the building blocks to serve the needs of some of the world's largest companies," said Blaxall.

David Cobb, partner leading the Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50, said: "The 2016 Deloitte UK Technology Fast 50 shows that tremendous growth rates are still possible, with software sectors showing particular strength, they have had the greatest amount of entries in the past four years."

Deloitte's ranking of the 50 fastest growing UK technology companies generated over £884 million in total annual revenues in the year 2015/16, employing more than 7,100 people and recorded an average four-year growth rate of 1,240 per cent, according to Deloitte.

The awards are an opportunity for businesses to gain recognition for their successes and achievements. This year's ranking highlights the importance of being innovative and finding a niche product or service.

The full list of this year's winners and winner breakdown by region and sector is available at www.fast50.co.uk.

About Performance Horizon

Performance Horizon is the leading provider of SaaS solutions for partner marketing, enabling large enterprises to drive significant sales through their online marketing partners and affiliates. The world's top digital content, retail, travel and financial services companies rely on Performance Horizon's highly scalable platform to generate over $3 billion in sales across 185,000 marketing partners. The benefits include highly flexible partner management capabilities; real-time measurement and tracking of performance; optimization through deep analytics; and settlement in over 50 currencies in 183 countries around the world. With offices in the U.S., UK, Japan and Australia, Performance Horizon is backed by top-tier investors, including Mithril, Greycroft Partners and DN Capital. For more information, visit http://www.performancehorizon.com or follow @tweetphg.

About Deloitte

In this press release references to Deloitte are references to Deloitte LLP, which is among the country's leading professional services firms. Deloitte LLP is the United Kingdom member firm of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited ("DTTL"), a UK private company limited by guarantee, whose member firms are legally separate and independent entities. Please see www.deloitte.co.uk/about for a detailed description of the legal structure of DTTL and its member firms. The information contained in this press release is correct at the time of going to press. For more information, please visit www.deloitte.co.uk.Member of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited

