Hutchinson, Kansas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2016) - AgTrax (www.agtrax.com) - the industry leading Grain Accounting software firm based in Hutchinson, KS has announced that its ownership has implemented a leadership transition plan that leverages the strong capabilities of the executive team, provides continuity in management, and underscores the Company's commitment to focusing on long-term growth and industry leadership.

President Gary Hobbs has announced his retirement effective December 1, 2016 and Gayle Lewis has been promoted to replace him.

An alumnus of Kansas State-Salina, and an employee of the firm since its inception in 1996, Mr. Lewis has held multiple roles within the organization, most recently as Director of Operations.

"Gayle has been an integral component in the leadership and direction of AgTrax since the day he arrived," says Hobbs. "His knowledge of the software, staff, customer base and industry will serve him well as he steps into this new position."

Lewis brings his experiences with multiple ERP systems for agriculture retail, namely Professional Data Services, Farmland Industries and Heartland Data Services, to this new leadership role where he has been involved in hiring, training and developing much of the current staff of AgTrax.

"This is an exciting time for AgTrax," says Lewis. "Leading this talented staff, combined with the introduction of new technologies and functionalities via in-house development teams and our strategic partner network to our customer base, is providing a springboard of opportunities for this company going forward."

