CANCUN, MEXICO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Just about everyone loves a great vacation and that's what Royal Holiday Vacation offers and more. Royal Holiday Vacations is the ultimate vacation club with travel options including first-class hotels and resorts spanning the globe. With vacations in premier travel destinations like Acapulco, Cozumel, Puerto Vallarta, and many more exotic locations in Mexico.

Royal Holiday Vacations is committed to upholding the highest standard of guest satisfaction it has become known for. Best of all, you get to plan vacations that would be three times the cost were you to plan them on your own without the savings and benefits that Royal Holiday Vacations provide.

Here are some of the benefits you get from being a Royal Holiday Vacations member:

1. Access to premier, exotic destinations at affordable rates

Through membership options, Royal Holiday Vacations provides vacation accommodation at the best hotels and condominiums worldwide. Of course, you are free to enjoy the different activities and amenities offered at these amazing locations. Vacations planned through Royal Holiday Vacations are an unwavering commitment to pleasure.

There are options at Royal Holiday Vacations for all members of the family from the young and even the very young at heart. There are cruises to enjoy, magical cities to explore and summer camps for the children. Best of all, it is all available as part of an affordable package. As such, there are aspects of your vacation that are automatically included in each booking.

2. Flexibility, Control, and Options with an Amazing Credit System

Through accumulating vacation credits, members can book reservations, roll them over or even have them rented at a rate of US$500.00 per 15,000 credits. Royal Holiday Vacations credit system allows members more flexibility and control over their travel plans than other vacation planning options. Best of all, accumulating the points you need is easy. For example, you can earn 500 points just for making your booking online.

3. Lots of Savings and Deals

Royal Holiday Vacations has lots of deals that members can capitalize on as they plan and book their vacations all over the world. Each deal is different and is only available as it lasts. Each deal is designed to help you save money without sacrificing the quality of your vacation.

About Royal Holiday Vacations

Become A Member Today!

Becoming a member of the Royal Holiday Vacations club is easy and straightforward. Through using the Try Us option of the official Royal Vacations website - royal-holiday.com - and take five quick minutes to fill out the contact form. It is that easy to get started. Try Royal Holiday Vacations today. There is nothing to lose, and lots to gain.

Royal Holiday Vacations

https://royal-holiday.com/

(305) 421-6290



