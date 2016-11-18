Technavio analysts forecast the hydraulic manifold market in the UKto grow at a CAGR of above 10% during the forecast period, according to their latest report.

The research study covers the present scenario and growth prospects of the hydraulic manifold market in the UKfor 2016-2020. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated from unit shipments of hydraulic manifolds for earthmoving equipment in the UK.

The demand for earthmoving equipment is likely to increase during the forecast period because of the government's long-term plans to develop infrastructure in the country. There are more than 200 rail, broadband, road, airport infrastructure, local transport, waste management, and flood defense projects that are planned to be constructed during the forecast period. The rising demand for earthmoving equipment in the UK will directly contribute to the growth of the hydraulic manifold market in the region. Technavio predicts that hydraulic manifolds for loaders will be the largest and the fastest growing segment of the market during the forecast period, owing to the popularity of loaders in the earthmoving equipment market.

Technavio hardware and semiconductoranalysts highlight the following three factors that are contributing to the growth of the hydraulic manifold market in the UK:

Growth of equipment rental business

Rise in investment in infrastructure development

Boom in high-rise construction

Ownership of earthmoving equipment involves substantial investments from the construction companies. Construction companies, especially SMEs, face budget constraints, in the procurement of earthmoving equipment based on ownership, as it involves high initial investment. Moreover, the ownership of these equipment generates further challenges for the construction companies regarding maintenance and high machine idle times. With the constant use, wear, and tear, the valuation of earthmoving equipment decreases throughout their life cycle, which affects the profit margins of the construction companies.

Navin Rajendra, an industry expert in embedded systems analyst at Technavio, says, "This is resulting in significant growth in the rental business for earthmoving and other construction equipment in the UK. Earthmoving equipment can be leased on a daily or yearly basis. This allows construction companies to use technologically advanced earthmoving equipment without having to face the challenges associated with ownership of these equipment, especially monetary investments

Infrastructure development includes the construction and upgrading of ports, roads, railways, and utilities such as electricity, water, and gas. The rise in investment in infrastructure is likely to fuel the growth of the earthmoving equipment market during the forecast period. China announced an investment of USD 168 billion in the UK's infrastructure projects by 2025. China Construction Bank acquired Old Broad Street in London for USD 187 million. In addition, the government of UK is making large investments in road construction projects.

"The execution of such mega infrastructure projects requires hydraulic equipment to carry out specific tasks on construction sites. Therefore, the increased investment in infrastructure development in the UK will propel the growth of the hydraulic equipment market during the forecast period," adds Navin.

Boom in high-rise construction

The construction industry in the UK witnessed a boom in the construction of high-rise buildings, as of 2015. Many high-rise developments are confined to London and its neighboring areas. As of 2015, around 270 buildings (having 20 stories or more) were planned for construction. Out of these projects, 70 are currently under construction, and 200 are in the planning phase. Eighty percent of these high-rise developments are residential buildings. The country is experiencing 1% annual rise in the price of land, which is pressurizing construction companies and developers to use their sites efficiently with optimum utilization.

Top vendors:

British Engineering Productions (BEP)

HydraForce Hydraulics

Parker Hannifin UK

Related Fluid Power

Savery Hydraulics

Wandfluh UK

