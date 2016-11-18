A.M. Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating (FSR) of A (Excellent), the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating (Long-Term ICR) of "a" and the Mexico National Scale Rating of "aaa.MX" of Atradius, Seguros de Crédito, S.A. (Atradius Mexico) (Mexico City, Mexico). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Atradius Mexico's strategic importance to the overall Atradius group, given its leading position within the credit insurance segment in Mexico, its importance as a gateway to the Latin American market, good financial flexibility derived from its strong capitalization, supportive reinsurance provided by the group and its seasoned management team. These positive rating factors are partially offset by volatility in the company's net income due to the intrinsic volatility in the credit insurance market.

The company benefits from its integration within the Atradius group, which allows it to leverage operations on the same practices and procedures, reinsurance, draft facilities and underwriting selection. In addition, its enterprise risk management (ERM) practice shows a high level of integration with its parent company, Atradius N.V.

Atradius Mexico offers credit insurance in the Mexican market, and is ranked as the largest credit insurer in the country, as of September 2016. The three largest participants in this line of business hold more than 90% of the market share.

The financial performance of Atradius Mexico compares favorably with that of the credit insurance industry in Mexico, and it has posted better-than-average loss ratios due to its underwriting and collection practices. In 2015, Atradius Mexico increased its gross written premium by 16% and improved its profitability, which was supported by its sound underwriting and expense control practices and steady investment income.

Atradius Mexico's capitalization is very strong, according to Best's Capital Adequacy Ratio, and as a result, the company maintains significant financial flexibility. Furthermore, A.M. Best expects the company to sustain its capitalization level. Atradius Mexico's reinsurance program is completely placed with Atradius Reinsurance Designated Activity Company, which currently holds an FSR of A (Excellent) and a Long-Term ICR of "a", further demonstrating the support received by the group.

If there are positive rating actions on the main operating subsidiaries of Atradius N.V., the ratings of Atradius Mexico would likely move in tandem. Likewise, if there are negative rating actions on the Atradius group, the ratings of Atradius Mexico would likely mirror those same actions.

Positive rating actions on Atradius Mexico also could occur if the Atradius group continues to produce strong technical results across its portfolio whilst maintaining excellent consolidated risk-adjusted capitalization. Negative rating actions could occur if the company's risk-adjusted capitalization was considered to be maintained at a level unsupportive of the current ratings. A sustained decline in operating performance, particularly due to the Atradius group's Spanish and Portuguese portfolio, could also result in negative ratings pressure. A change in A.M. Best's perception regarding the ability to deploy capital across the Atradius group of companies also would likely result in negative rating actions.

Previous Rating Date: Oct. 23, 2015

Date of Financial Data Used: Sept. 30, 2016

