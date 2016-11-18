

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The dollar extended its recent rally against all of its major rivals Friday, but has begun to pare its gains in the afternoon. The greenback has surged against both the Euro and the Japanese Yen over the past 2 weeks of trade, following the surprise victory of Donald Trump in the U.S. presidential election.



Investors are feeling pretty confident that the Federal Reserve is likely to raise rates at its December meeting. Fed Chair Janet Yellen stated in her testimony before Congress on Thursday that the Fed is prepared to raise interest rates 'relatively soon.'



Economic news was on the light side at the end of the trading week. Leading U.S. economic indicators inched higher for the second consecutive month in October, the Conference Board said in a report on Friday. The Conference Board said its leading economic index crept up by 0.1 percent in October after edging up by 0.2 percent in September. The uptick by the index matched economist estimates.



Despite the many encouraging trends in the euro area economy, the recovery remains highly reliant on easy financing conditions, European Central Bank President Mario Draghi said Friday.



'The ECB will continue to act, as warranted, by using all the instruments available within our mandate to secure a sustained convergence of inflation towards a level below, but close to 2 percent,' he said at the European Banking Congress in Frankfurt.



The dollar climbed to an 11 1/2 month high of $1.0569 against the Euro Friday, but has since eased back to around $1.0595.



The euro area current account surplus decreased in September, the European Central Bank said Friday. The current account surplus fell to EUR 25.3 billion in September from EUR 29.1 billion in August, which was the highest surplus in three months.



Germany's producer prices declined at a slower pace in October, data from Destatis showed Friday. Producer prices declined by less-than-expected 0.4 percent in October from prior year after falling 1.4 percent in September.



The Bank of England could do more to prevent a rise in unemployment if there was no inflationary pressure brought on by the weakening in the pound sterling, Deputy Governor Ben Broadbent said Friday.



'The MPC [Monetary Policy Committee] would be less inclined to accommodate above-target inflation if it didn't also expect demand to fall slightly short of that supply potential; it would be able to do more to prevent any rise in unemployment if it weren't for the inflationary pressure brought about by the fall in the currency,' Broadbent said in a speech.



The buck rose to a 2-week high of $1.23 against the pound sterling Friday, but has since retreated to around $1.2345.



The greenback jumped to a 5 1/2 month high of Y110.925 against the Japanese Yen Friday morning, but has since pulled back to around Y110.710.



