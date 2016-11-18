The Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) this week issued a substantial revision to its management recommendations for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) that, for the first time, includes bronchoscopic lung volume reduction using endobronchial valves as a treatment option for patients with advanced emphysema and absence of collateral ventilation. The updated recommendations are based on new clinical evidence published in the past 15 months supporting the Zephyr® Endobronchial Valve (EBV), including three randomized controlled trials (BeLieVeR-HIFiSTELVIO and IMPACT).

In describing the clinical evidence to support this recommendation, the GOLD report notes, "In select patients with advanced emphysema, bronchoscopic interventions reduce end-expiratory lung volume and improves exercise tolerance, health status and lung function 6-12 months following treatment."

"This is the first major update to the GOLD guidance for bronchoscopic interventions, based on recent data," said Professor Felix Herth, Head of the Department of Internal Medicine, Pulmonology and Critical Care Medicine, Thoraxklinik Heidelberg, Germany. "These interventions offer promise for emphysema patients who continue to suffer symptoms, despite optimal pharmacologic management."

Zephyr EBVs are tiny, minimally-invasive, one-way valves placed in select airways of the lungs to occlude diseased regions and reduce lung hyperinflation. As a result, the remaining healthier regions may function more efficiently, enabling better breathing and an improved quality of life for patients.

Each year, GOLD issues a report entitled "Global Strategy for the Diagnosis, Management, and Prevention of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease," which is used worldwide as a "strategy" document for healthcare professionals to implement effective management programs based on local healthcare systems. The report issues recommendations for the management of COPD based on the best scientific information available.

"With our tools to help physicians identify the best responders to endobronchial valve treatment, Pulmonx is enabling precision medicine for the treatment of emphysema," said Glen French, Pulmonx chief executive officer. "We welcome this recognition of the growing body of evidence demonstrating the benefit of EBV treatment for emphysema patients."

Over the past 10 years, more than 48,000 Zephyr EBVs have been implanted globally in more than 12,000 patients. To view a video of the Zephyr EBV procedure, click here.

