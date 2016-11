WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - After gapping open sharply lower, shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (ANF) have seen some further downside during trading on Friday. Abercrombie is currently down by 14.4 percent after ending Thursday's trading at a two-month closing high.



The steep drop by Abercrombie comes after the apparel retailer reported third quarter results that came in below analyst estimates.



