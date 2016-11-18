Tallinn, Estonia, 2016-11-18 20:47 CET (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Overview of the economic activities



Management commentary



3rd quarter and 9 months have been very successful for PRFoods in terms of profitability, caused by very good results from fish farming.



Although the revenues of 3rd quarter and 9 months are lower on year-on-year basis, it follows the revenues forecast. 9 months sales were 30.5 million euros and the total decrease in sales in 9 months was 7.8%. The main reasons behind decrease in sales is discontinuation of certain private label products. At the same time our export has grown by 240%, reaching 1.7 million euros. We believe that 4th quarter and next year will bring further growth in export sales.



Due to the rapid increase in raw material prices, whereby the increase on yearly basis of salmon has been 47.5% and rainbow trout 51.1%, the gross margins of the company have decreased to 6.8% on 9 months basis and 4.7% in 3rd quarter. Usually we witness increase in gross margins during 4th quarter as we process more of own farmed fish in production and rely less on world markets.



Fish farming has set new records this year. The total biomass is 10,59 million euros and 2,386 tons on 9 months basis. The growth of biomass in 9 months was 256 tons and 12%. The average price of fish in farms is 4.40 euros per kilo. In monetary terms the biomass revaluation produced 3.4 million euros profit.



EBITDA form operations on 9 months basis was -0.3 million (2015 year 9 months was 1.5 million euros). The decrease in EBITDA from operations is caused by more expensive raw materials. In 4th quarter PRFoods expects a growth in EBITDA from operations as we start processing own farmed fish, which is cheaper than world market prices.



Consolidated EBITDA together with fish farming in 3rd quarter was 2.6 million euros, increase of 147% and 9 months consolidated EBITDA is 3.1 million euros, growing by 2.1 million euros in comparison period.



Operating costs have remained under control and we decreased the costs by 8% over comparison period, down to 1.7 million euros. The number of employees has decreased from 211 to 199 due to higher efficiencies in productions. Payroll has remained the same as to compensate the existing staff better.



Net profit increased in 3rd quarter to 1.6 million euros, growth of 136% during comparison period. On 9 months basis, the net profit is 1.2 million euros, growing by 173%. The management of the company is very pleased with the results of 9 months and has positive outlook for 4th quarter.



The 3rd quarter of 2016 compared to the 3rd quarter of 2015



-- Unaudited consolidated revenue 10.5 million euros, decrease -0.8 million euros, i.e. -7.3%. -- Gross margin 4.7%, decrease -9.7 percentage points. -- Positive impact from revaluation of biological assets 2.9 million euros (3rd quarter 2015: positive impact of 0.3 million euros). -- EBITDA from operations -0.3 million euros, decrease -1.0 million euros. -- EBITDA 2.6 million euros, improvement 1.6 million euros, i.e. 147.3%. -- The operating profit 2.3 million euros, improvement 1.6 million euros, i.e. 202.2%. -- Net profit 1.6 million euros, improvement 0.9 million euros, i.e. 135.7%.



9months of 2016 compared to 9 months of 2015



-- Unaudited consolidated revenue 30.5 million euros, decrease -2.6 million euros, i.e. -7.8%. Gross margin 6.8%, decrease -5.8 percentage points. -- Positive impact from revaluation of biological assets 3.4 million euros (9 months 2015: negative impact of -0.5 million euros). -- EBITDA from operations -0.3 million euros, decrease -1.8 million euros. -- EBITDA 3.1 million euros, improvement 2.1 million euros. -- The operating profit 2.1 million euros, improvement 2.0 million euros, i.e. 1,287.7%. -- Net profit 1.2 million euros, improvement 0.8 million euros, i.e. 173.1%.



KEY RATIOS -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income Q1 Q2 Q3 9m Q1 Q2 Q3 9m Statement, EUR 2016 2016 2016 2016 2015 2015 2015 2015 mln -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 10.2 9.8 10.5 30.5 10.3 11.4 11.4 33.1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 1.0 0.6 0.5 2.1 1.3 1.3 1.6 4.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA from 0.2 -0.3 -0.3 -0.30 0.4 0.4 0.7 1.2 operations -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA -0.2 0.7 2.6 3.1 -0.6 0.6 1.1 0.7 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT -0.5 0.3 2.3 2.1 -0.9 0.3 0.8 0.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBT -0.6 0.2 2.2 1.9 -0.8 0.3 0.8 0.3 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit -0.5 0.04 1.6 1.2 -0.5 0.3 0.7 0.4 (-loss) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross margin 9.5% 6.3% 4.7% 6.8% 12.2% 11.3% 14.5% 12.6% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operational 2.1% -2.6% -2.6% -1.0% 4.1% 3.3% 6.5% 3.8% EBITDA margin -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBITDA margin -2.2% 6.8% 24.9% 10.0% -5.9% 4.8% 9.4% 2.2% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBIT margin -5.2% 3.6% 22.0% 7.0% -8.6% 2.4% 6.8% 0.5% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- EBT margin -5.5% 2.3% 21.3% 6.2% -7.4% 2.9% 6.6% 0.9% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net margin -4.5% 0.4% 15.5% 4.0% -5.2% 2.5% 6.1% 1.3% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating 10.5% 12.7% 11.2% 11.4% 11.3% 11.3% 11.9% 11.5% expense ratio --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



KEY RATIO S -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Balanc 31/03/2016 30/06/2016 30/09/2016 31/03/2015 30/06/2015 30/09/2015 31/12/2015 e Sheet , EUR mln -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Net -3.1 -1.4 1.3 -3.3 -6.5 -5.2 -0.6 debt -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Equity 22.7 22.7 24.3 33.1 33.3 34.0 23.2 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Workin 11.0 11.2 13.3 21.6 21.7 21.8 11.4 g capit al -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Assets 28.6 29.3 34.4 39.5 39.4 40.1 29.5 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Liquid 3.7 3.4 2.7 5.5 5.9 5.9 3.7 ity ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Equity 79.4% 77.6% 70.7% 83.9% 84.6% 84.7% 78.8% ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Gearin -15.7% -6.7% 5.2% -11.0% -24.1% -18.2% -2.5% g ratio -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- Net -1.1 -0.7 1.2 -11.2 -8.2 -4.4 -0.2 debt- to-EBI TDA -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- ROE 4.5% 3.6% 6.7% -3.2% -3.9% -2.3% 4.1% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ---------- ROA 3.7% 2.9% 5.2% -2.1% -2.6% -1.6% 3.4% -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ----------



Consolidated statement of financial position



EUR '000 30/09/2016 30/09/2015 31/12/2015 ------------------------------------------------------------------- ASSETS ------------------------------------------------------------------- Cash and cash equivalents 3,551 6,054 1,921 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Receivables and prepayments 2,543 7,050 3,653 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Inventories 4,205 5,940 5,616 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Biological assets 10,591 7,247 4,421 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current assets 20,890 26,291 15,611 -------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred income tax 134 103 138 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Long-term financial investments 103 161 161 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Tangible fixed assets 7,242 7,401 7,427 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Intangible assets 6,047 6,148 6,128 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current assets 13,526 13,813 13,854 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL ASSETS 34,416 40,104 29,465 -------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------- EQUITY AND LIABILITIES ------------------------------------------------------------------- Loans and borrowings 3,863 216 286 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Payables 3,509 4,057 3,760 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Government grants 244 180 177 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total current liabilities 7,616 4,453 4,223 -------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------- Loans and borrowings 1,016 610 1,063 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Deferred tax liabilities 953 328 252 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Government grants 509 739 706 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Total non-current liabilities 2,478 1,677 2,021 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL LIABILITIES 10,094 6,130 6,244 -------------------------------------------------------------------



------------------------------------------------------------------- Share capital 7,737 19,342 7,737 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Share premium 14,007 16,026 16,026 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Treasury shares -227 -255 -172 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Statutory capital reserve 12 6 6 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Currency translation reserve 420 439 471 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Retained profit (-loss) 2,373 -1,584 -847 ------------------------------------------------------------------- Equity attributable to parent 24,322 33,974 23,221 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY 24,322 33,974 23,221 ------------------------------------------------------------------- TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES 34,416 40,104 29,465 -------------------------------------------------------------------



Consolidated statement of profit or loss and other comprehensive income



EUR '000 Q3 2016 Q3 9m 2016 9m 2015 12m 2015 2015 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Sales 10,530 11,358 30,526 33,095 50,273 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Cost of goods sold -10,034 -9,716 -28,438 -28,910 -43,509 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Gross profit 496 1,642 2,088 4,185 6,764 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating expenses -1,175 -1,353 -3,488 -3,812 -5,411 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Selling and distribution expenses -827 -992 -2,382 -2,784 -4,033 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Administrative expenses -348 -361 -1,106 -1,028 -1,378 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other income/expenses 102 159 173 310 406 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Fair value adjustment on biological 2,898 320 3,364 -529 -888 assets -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Operating profit (-loss) 2,321 768 2,137 154 871 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial income 0 9 1 238 303 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Financial expenses -76 -24 -231 -80 -105 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Profit (-loss) before tax 2,245 753 1,907 312 1,069 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Income tax -616 -62 -700 130 110 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Net profit (-loss) for the period 1,629 691 1,207 442 1,179 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



-------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Other comprehensive income (-loss) that may subsequently be classified to profit or loss: -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Foreign currency translation -21 -27 -51 -2 30 differences -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total comprehensive income 1,608 664 1,156 440 1,209 (-expense) --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



