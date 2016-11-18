A.M. Best will be hosting a one-hour webinar, titled, "Succeeding in the Data-Driven Insurance Sales Environment,"on Tuesday, December 6, 2016, at 2:00 p.m. (EST).

Register for the webinar at http://www.ambest.com/webinars/sales16.

This webinar, sponsored by Lexington Insurance Company, a member of American International Group, Inc. (AIG), will examine how insurance organizations are reinventing their sales cultures to better integrate new technologies, leverage the skillset of tech-savvy colleagues and build an integrated solutions approach versus cross-selling. The panel will also discuss how insurers can harness social media platforms and leverage data and research to capture the attention and business of today's demanding customers.

Panelists for this webinar include:

Marya J. Propis, U.S. commercial head of broker engagement, AIG;

Cynthia Beveridge, deputy chief executive officer, AON InPoint;

Bob Howe, placement market leader, Marsh; and

Kabir Syed, chief executive officer and founder, RiskMatch.

