NEW YORK, NY -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Daxor Corporation (NYSE MKT: DXR), an investment company with medical instrumentation and biotechnology operations, announced the payment of a dividend for 2016. The Board of Directors has unanimously approved an annual dividend payment of $0.03 per share. This dividend will be paid on Thursday, December 29, 2016 to Daxor shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22, 2016.

Daxor Corporation has also received notice of Decision to Grant a patent for the Total Body Albumin Analyzer by The Patent Office of Japan. This provides important international protection for this invention, which was already granted under US Patent number 9,002,657 on April 7, 2015. This technology allows the calculation of Total Body Albumin to be made by the Daxor BVA-100 and extends the capabilities of this device beyond the several volume measures it provides. Jonathan Feldschuh, Chief Scientific Officer, who led the development effort stated "This measurement provides physicians with an additional unique quantitative insight into the size of the extra-cellular fluid space, as well as the total supply of this critical blood component. It is a breakthrough in medical technology as it is the first device to offer this measurement and has already generated enquiries from interested researchers."

Michael Feldschuh, who has been Acting President and Chief Executive Officer for Daxor Corporation, has been named to the post on a permanent basis. Dr. Joseph Feldschuh has assumed the position of Chief Medical Officer while on temporary leave.

Daxor Corporation manufactures and markets the BVA-100 Blood Volume Analyzer, which is used in conjunction with Volumex, Daxor's single-use diagnostic kit. For more information regarding BVA and the Daxor BVA-100, visit Daxor's website at www.Daxor.com.