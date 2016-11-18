

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Gold futures fell Friday, extending steep recent losses as the dollar jumped to its highest in 14 years.



Expectations of a Federal Reserve rate hike in December has bolstered the dollar and driven gold prices sharply lower.



Dec. gold settled at $1,208.70/oz, down $8.20, or 0.7%. Prices fell 1.3% for the week, as markets reacted with relative calm to Donald Trump's election win.



The Federal Reserve is prepared to raise interest rates 'relatively soon,' Fed Chair Janet Yellen told Congress yesterday.



