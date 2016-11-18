

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Crude oil futures rose Friday, adding to strong weekly gains after industry data showed the U.S. rig count jumped to its highest since January.



U.S. oil companies added 19 drilling rigs this week, the biggest increase since July 2015, Baker Hughes reported.



Dec. WTI oil climbed 27 cents, or 0.6%, to settle at $45.69/bbl. The Dec. contract was up 5.3% for the week, snapping back from a recent 3-month low.



Traders expect OPEC to follow through on plans to curb production after much wrangling between member nations.



Iran may get some exemptions after years of harsh sanctions, but Saudi Arabia and Russia are prepared to adopt meaningful quotas to prevent a global supply glut from lasting into 2017.



