Burlington, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - November 18, 2016) - Green Swan Capital Corp. (TSXV: GSW) ("Green Swan") announces that due to investor demand it has increased the maximum amount of the previously announced flowthrough financing, to $100,000, priced at $0.12 (twelve cents) per Flowthrough Unit. Each Flowthrough Unit will comprise of one flowthrough share and one full 13-cent warrant with a 12-month term. This financing is subject to regulatory approval. Finder's fees might be paid with respect to this flowthrough financing (see the November 2, 2016 press release).

The net proceeds from the equity financing will be used for exploration activities primarily on Green Swan's cobalt / gold property in Sudbury, Ontario.

About Green Swan Capital Corp.

Green Swan Capital Corp. is a Canadian mining company with a proven leadership team, targeting cobalt in Ontario. Green Swan is well-poised to deliver real value to its shareholders.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release may include statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risks and uncertainties. Green Swan cautions that actual performance will be affected by a number of factors, many of which are beyond its control. Future events and results may vary substantially from what Green Swan currently foresees. Discussion of the various factors that may affect future results is contained in Green Swan's recent filings, available on SEDAR. Green Swan assumes no liability for repeating or referring to any facts, statements, releases, data or reports disseminated by any other issuer. Any reference to any other issuer should be cross-checked for accuracy and context by the reader. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Green Swan Capital Corp.

"Peter M. Clausi"

Peter M. Clausi

President, CEO and Director

For Further Information:

Peter M. Clausi

pclausi@greenswancapital.ca

1-905-681-1925 x2

