MIAMI, FL--(Marketwired - November 18, 2016) - Progressive Care Inc. (OTC PINK: RXMD), through its subsidiary Pharmco LLC, a South Florida health services organization and provider of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, and the supply of prescription medications to long term care facilities, announced today that it has postponed its Third Quarter 2016 financial results conference call on Monday, November 21, 2016 to 4:30 PM Eastern Time.

We encourage participants to pre-register for the conference call using the following link.

http://dpregister.com/10096627

Callers who pre-register will be given a conference passcode and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. A calendar reminder will be sent providing easy access on the day of the conference. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

A live webcast will be available via the investor relations section of our website.

About Progressive Care

