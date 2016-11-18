TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Nutritional High International Inc. (the "Company" or "Nutritional High") (CSE: EAT)(CSE: EAT.CN)(OTCQB: SPLIF)(FRANKFURT: 2NU)(CNSX: EAT) is pleased to announce the closing of the second tranche of the non-brokered private placement (the "Second Tranche"), consisting of 25,449,212 units ("Units") at a price of $0.15 per Unit to raise aggregate gross proceeds of $3,817,381.80, and together with the closing of the first tranche, an aggregate of 33,134,922 Units have been issued for aggregate total proceeds of $4,970.238.30. (See press releases dated October 26, 2016 and November 9, 2016). The Company expects to close a final tranche early next week bringing the total gross proceeds to over $5 million.

Each Unit consists of one common share ("Common Share") of the Company and one-half of one Common Share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each Warrant entitles the holder thereof to purchase a Common Share at $0.22 per share for a period of 18 months from closing.

All securities issued in connection with the Second Tranche are subject to a four-month hold period from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities laws. The Company engaged First Republic Capital Corporation ("First Republic") as the Lead Finder for the offering. A cash fee was paid to finders representing 6% of the gross proceeds raised in the Second Tranche. Additionally, finders received that number of compensation options ("Compensation Options") totaling 6% of the number of Units sold pursuant to the Second Tranche. The Compensation Options are exercisable at a price of C$0.15 per Unit for a period of 24 months after the closing of the Offering. First Republic was paid a corporate finance fee representing 2% of the gross proceeds raised in the Second Tranche and that number of Compensation Options equaling 2% of the number of Units sold under the Second Tranche.

About Nutritional High International Inc.

Nutritional High is focused on developing, manufacturing and distributing products and nationally recognized brands in the hemp and marijuana-infused products industries, including edibles and oil extracts for nutritional, medical and adult recreational use. The Company works exclusively through licensed facilities in jurisdictions where such activity is permitted and regulated by state law.

