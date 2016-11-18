TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 11/18/16 -- Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. (TSX VENTURE: SNA)(OTCBB: SNAVF) ("Star" or the "Company") regretfully announces the resignation of Mr. Pierre Jeanniot, O.C., C.Q., FRAeS, as a director of the Company, effective November 16, 2016. Mr. Jeanniot has advised the Company that, for health reasons, it would be unwise for him to continue in his role as a director. He has indicated that a return to the Board is possible, depending upon his situation.

Mr. Jeanniot, Director Emeritus of IATA, joined the Board in May, 2012, after serving as the Chairman of the Company's Strategic Advisory Board for several years. He was subsequently appointed Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Board. He brought to Star his extensive experience in a variety of differing sectors related to aviation.

The Company thanks Mr. Jeanniot for his guidance over the years, and wishes him a speedy return to good health.

About Star Navigation:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd. owns the exclusive worldwide license to its proprietary, patented In-flight Safety Monitoring System, STAR-ISMS®, the heart of the STAR-A.D.S. ® System. It is the first system in the world to feature in-flight data-analysis, monitoring and diagnostics with a real-time connection between aircraft and ground. Its real-time capability of tracking performance trends and predicting incident-occurrence enhances aviation safety and improves fleet management while reducing costs for the operator.

Star's MMI Division designs and manufactures high performance mission critical flight deck, flat panel displays for defence and commercial aviation industries worldwide.

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute forward-looking statements. When used in this document, the words "may", "would", "could", "will" and similar expressions, as they relate to Star or its management are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements reflect Star's current views with respect to future events and are subject to certain risks, uncertainties and assumptions. Many factors could cause Star's actual performance or achievements to vary from those described herein. Should one or more of these factors or uncertainties materialize, or should assumptions underlying forward-looking statements prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described herein as intended, planned, anticipated, believed, estimated or expected. Star does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this release.

Contacts:

Star Navigation Systems Group Ltd.

Viraf Kapadia

CEO

(416) 252-2889 Ext. 230

viraf.kapadia@star-navigation.com

www.star-navigation.com



Investor Relations:

Frontier Merchant Capital Group

info@frontiermcg.com



