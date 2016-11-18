sprite-preloader
Samstag, 19.11.2016 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 549 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

19,254 Euro		+0,523
+2,79 %
WKN: A1C04X ISIN: NO0010571698 Ticker-Symbol: WML1 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA SER A Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA SER A 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA SER A
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA SER A Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
WILH WILHELMSEN HOLDING ASA SER A19,254+2,79 %