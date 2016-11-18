MEMPHIS, TN--(Marketwired - November 18, 2016) - After cooking a gourmet meal, wrangling unruly children and refereeing political arguments among extended family members, the last thing families have the time or energy to do at Thanksgiving is defend their kitchen from pests. That's why the team of pest control experts at Terminix advise families to follow these three tips for keeping flies, cockroaches and mice at bay on Turkey Day.

Clean up food residue and crumbs as soon as possible to prevent flies, roaches and other creeping critters from appearing. Make sure to wipe down all cooking surfaces, as well as tables and chairs, with appropriate cleaners to remove residue, especially spilled liquids like beer or wine, which are a magnet to fruit flies. Store food items securely -- both before and after the meal. Cardboard boxes and wrappers are not pest-proof, since insects and mice can chew through these materials. When packing up leftovers, use glass or airtight containers that fully seal to keep food fresh. Whenever possible, store boxed and bagged items in the fridge to prevent roaches and other critters from breaking in. Safely dispose of food trash. Make sure all perishables are either stored securely or thrown out as soon as possible following your meal. As an added precaution, place all trash bags in a lidded garbage can and ensure a tight seal to avoid attracting critters like rats, possums and raccoons.

"For many families, Thanksgiving is the most memorable meal of the whole year, but a creeping cockroach or pesky pantry pest will seriously bring down your celebration," said Andrew Callaghan, branch operations manager for Terminix. "Following these simple steps can ensure that your turkey stays scrumptious and the pumpkin pie doesn't have an unwanted, buggy crunch."

